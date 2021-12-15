Will the new memorandum agreement among Wyoming, Montana and Idaho to meet the requirements laid down for protection of the grizzly bear population lead to removal of the species from the endangered species list and return management to the individual states?
Count us as doubters that will happen.
U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.) asked Martha Williams, the principal deputy director of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, if the service were going to again demand additional requirements for future delisting?
Lummis said every single objective criteria have been met and the grizzly bear population has recovered.
Current estimates put the grizzly population in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem at roughly 1,069 bears.
The most recent roadblock to delisting of the grizzly occurred in 2018 when a Montana federal judge blocked the delisting, citing several reasons including the need to increase genetic diversity.
The new memorandum and the petition to the Fish and Wildlife service to follow commit the three states to, among other actions, relocate two grizzly bears into the system a year to promote genetic diversity. The memorandum also addresses limits on the mortality rate for the species.
We certainly hope management of the grizzly bear is returned to the individual states – those areas most impacted by the grizzly and those officials most knowledgeable about conditions. However, we have doubts that will happen.
Williams admitted the population numbers in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem are adequate, but noted there are other elements to consider when delisting species.
That makes it appear the delisting of the grizzly isn’t going to happen anytime soon.
