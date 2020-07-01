Well, I’ve about had it with this galldang pandemic thing!
How has Covid affected my life … let me count the ways? Sure, I realize I’m not the only one inconvenienced by it all, but being incapable of feeling empathy for others, let’s just focus on ME, shall we?
Oh the masks; they’re everywhere. When’s the last time you saw a good set of teeth? How long before people will literally forget how to smile? I think overall public safety is far too big a price to pay when it means losing a cheerful citizenry, walking with a proud saunter, smiling large while chirping things like, “Well, hello Joe. How the hell are ya?” I for one scowl at the unreasonable price tag.
People’s livelihoods and earning potential are being severely crimped, if not outright threatened by those masks. Our bartenders and cocktail waitresses must work while literally handcuffed. A few establishments allow one to sit peacefully at the bar, while others stubbornly resist and chase you toward a lonely table where an asthmatic like myself can hear himself wheeze.
You can’t even tell if your waitress is super-attractive or not, with no way to accurately gauge how cute comments and/or clever jokes are received. Was there a smile behind that blank stare? The eyes give it away with some gals, but not in all cases.
I might assume my mildly inappropriate observations are received in the harmless way they’re intended and the next thing I know, some big hunk tells me I must now leave my table and sit way out on the deck. Then they might send out a male waiter and you have no idea if the waitress you offended is his sister. Next thing you know, you’re thinking, “What the ... This pizza tastes an awful lot like the park’s men’s room smells.”
Bright smiles aren’t the only casualties of this alleged pandemic. Some great shows are being canceled, and live ones are barely worth watching. Talk shows with audiences are reruns, and others are filmed from someone’s home where you might see a cat in the background licking itself in inappropriate spots while the host makes jokes you don’t even know are funny or not because you can’t hear anyone laughing.
It irritates just entering some stores, walking past that lone attendant pretending he’s counting customers. Who can blame them for not making eye contact; they’re sick of feeling, and in some cases smelling, their own hot breath under that mask. But what really grinds my valves are those stinkin’ footprints all over grocery store floors. You’re halfway to the cat food before you look down and see you’re going the forbidden way. Don’t maskless shoppers have enough to feel guilty about without having to see shoe decals accusing us?
I’ve even resorted to reversing course and walking backwards in hopes the approaching, judging eyes get confused. I’m mad as heck and I’m not going to take it anymore! Mr. Gorbachev, tear down those phony footsteps!
I envision a future student’s “How I Spent my Summer Vacation” essay reading simply: “I sat in my room. I forgot how to smile.”
