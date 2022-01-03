“In a world where you can be anything, be kind.”
It’s a quote most of us have heard before, but how many of us are living it?
With a pandemic that seems never ending it was a challenging year for all of us. Sadly the challenges of COVID combined with a variety of other factors including political differences seem to have brought out hostility in far too many.
Kindness is definitely in short supply in America right now. It does not drive enough of our leaders. It does not motivate enough of our conversations.
In a time with so much uncertainty, there has been too much attention on heaping contempt on those with whom we disagree or feel have done us wrong. Just look on your Facebook feed and Cody Classifieds every day and you’ll likely find several examples.
Kindness is defined as the quality of being friendly, generous and considerate. Affection, gentleness, warmth, concern and care are words that are associated with kindness.
So as a new year dawns, let’s resolve to be kind – to our communities, our friends and our families.
Let’s be kind enough, for a nice change, to actually care about one another. Let’s be kind enough, even when we passionately disagree, to be considerate. Let’s truly consider their differing views and try to understand them, opening not just our hearts but our minds.
Let’s make sure our leaders know that kindness matters.
Kindness doesn’t have to change our convictions. It simply means we should be more forgiving and less vindictive, more forbearing and less self-righteous, more understanding and less rigid.
And let’s remember that in being kind to others, we are being kind to ourselves. In 2022, let’s all give it a try.
Amber Steinmetz
