As the East Entrance of Yellowstone National Park is scheduled to open for the season on Friday, and the Park begins the celebration of its 150th anniversary, we encourage the traveling public and local residents to enjoy our nation’s first national park.
Yellowstone was established by 1872 legislation. That legislation includes a phrase inscribed on a plaque embedded in the Roosevelt Arch near Gardiner.
The inscription reads, “For the Benefit and Enjoyment of the People.”
That mandate is a strong reminder for everyone including those charged with maintaining Yellowstone. The national park system was established for our benefit and for our enjoyment.
As more and more visitors flock to Yellowstone, park superintendent Cam Sholly and the other park personnel have some big challenges facing them. Wildlife management, invasive species management, vegetation management, concessionaire management, wildfire management, geothermal-activity monitoring and a host of other issues need to be constantly overseen.
Without a doubt the need for well-maintained roads and parking lots large enough to handle the four million visitors a year is key.
The parking area at Midway Geyser Basin is indicative of the problem. The lot is not large enough to handle the traffic, but is limited by the geothermal features in the area.
The Park is already implementing plans to have some visitors park in designated areas and be transported by electric buses or other conveyances to high-traffic features.
That is certainly not ideal, but it’s a necessity and perhaps will prove more convenient.
Sholly along with Grand Teton Superintendent Chip Jenkins will be guests at the 70th annual National Parks Day events hosted by the Cody Chamber on May 22-23.
It is a good time to thank Sholly and Jenkins for the park service’s efforts and a good reminder the parks were established “For the Benefit and Enjoyment of the People.”
John Malmberg
