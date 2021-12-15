To the editor:
The program to spay and neuter feral cats in Cody leads us to wonder, tongue in cheek, why they didn’t do that when there were too many deer in Cody.
FOAL, Friends of a Legacy, set up funding for birth control for the McCullough Peak wild horse herd, among other projects.
Expand that to help with the proliferation of grizzly bears. Each one trapped goes in to be spayed or neutered. A good solution to the bears expanding their range, since it seems the courts and friends are going to be sure there is never a hunting season to control the population growth.
(s) cathy selby
Wapiti
