Ready for pig wrestling, carnival rides, funnel cakes, live music and champion steers?
The Park County Fair returns Tuesday for nearly a week of excitement. And this year it’s back to normal.
We’re excited and we hope the community goes in droves to the Park County Fairgrounds for one of the most traditional and most fun events of the summer. It’s a chance to cheer on our county’s youth, who often spend months raising livestock to show, creating crafts or fine-tuning baked goods.
It’s also a chance to revel in classic Americana. After all, the county fair is about as quintessentially American as it gets. Any other time of the year, eating a deep fried oreo may come with some judgmental looks, but during the fair, it’s just part of the experience.
Early on in the week people can get in free as well.
Tuesday is free all day – aside from the carnival – which includes free stage entertainment, food trucks and a beer garden. It’s capped off by pig wrestling at the main grandstands.
On Wednesday people can enter free until 1 p.m., at which point the senior/military gate fee is just $3. That’s the first day with a full slate of events, including animal showings and livestock pens open to the public. People can stroll through the exhibit hall full of 4-H projects, from leatherwork to flowers.
There will be an agri-entertainment tent for children, youth activities in Homesteader Hall and all the rest, capped off by the Yellowstone Motors Challenge in the main grandstands. Thursday night, people can go to the main grandstands for a concert, Friday night Motocross and Saturday the Demolition Derby.
What says summer in small-town America quite like all of that?
Zac Taylor
