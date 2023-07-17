The tale of my kitchen appliances continues.
First, allow me to recap from last week. I wrote of my new, fancy induction range with a cooktop that works at the whim of the latest thunderstorm. A few lightning strikes rendered my stovetop inoperable with the oven unscathed. Then, just as randomly, another electrical storm zapped my range, and I and my cooktop were back in business. These on-again, off-again antics have left me more than a little peeved.
Now I wonder if there’s some kind of appliance affliction in my kitchen — a virus that vaults from one major appliance to another. This time, it was my dishwasher that took a direct hit.
This is another appliance with all kinds of features. I had loaded the dishwasher, added the fancy detergent pod and pressed start and it has always worked effortlessly — that is, until a few days ago. The display panel flashed that the cycle was complete, but it was not supposed to flash. I opened the door to still-soiled dishes and that pod lying intact in the bottom of the dishwasher.
I rearranged the dishes thinking a pot here or a cutting board there had blocked the pod from plopping or the sprayers from spraying. I picked a quick cycle this time and pressed go …Still dirty dishes.
Next, I decided to unscrew the filter and swish it in soapy water even though it had been reasonably clean anyway. I ran another cycle but to no avail. Evidently, no hot water entered the dishwasher to dissolve the detergent and clean the dishes.
Alongside the dishwasher side of the cabinet under the sink, I have a rack for cookie sheets. I wondered if I had inadvertently turned the hot water valve off when I last shoved a cookie sheet into the rack.
So, I slowly sank from the sink down to the floor for a better look. I identified the valves for hot, cold, the sprayer and the dishwasher; the first three were turned vertically. What I didn’t know was whether “on” is vertical in plumbing parlance and practice, or if the valves are purposely aligned with the direction of the water lines. In other words, if the line was vertical, was the valve also vertical when water ran through it? Likewise, if the water line was horizontal (as was the one to the dishwasher), was the valve’s “on” position also horizontal? At the time, the valve was diagonal, so I tried both.
I turned the valve horizontally and pressed start on the dishwasher. I thought it was off to a good start since I heard water flowing through the line. The dishwasher seemed poised to start working, and then it simply stalled.
But the same thing happened when I turned the valve in the opposite direction. I really thought I had it figured out so I wouldn’t have to call a repairman.
Then, I realized I had an even bigger problem: How was I going to get up off the floor? I intended to pull myself up with the armrests on Husband Carl’s wheelchair, but apparently, that wasn’t happening any time soon. That’s when Carl called for reinforcements, and I was finally up on my feet.
Now I just hope that nothing goes wrong with the refrigerator.
