What a 3 ½ years it’s been.
I write this last column today in a sad farewell to my time at the Cody Enterprise. And no, I’m not being fired.
Before coming to Cody, I never would have imagined a 10,000 person town in rural Wyoming providing me with so much joy and great stories to write. During my time here I’ve experienced wildfires, murders, state championship football teams, Fourth of July parades and Kanye West. Sorry, couldn’t leave that one out.
The people of this community have welcomed me with open arms since the moment I arrived and helped me succeed, and for that I can’t thank all of you enough. One of the best things about being a journalist in a small town is that you are held responsible for the work you do on a personal level. If you get something wrong, people will let you know in the grocery aisle. They’ll also tell your girlfriend.
Reporting in a small town can also be challenging because some people feel they are entitled to anonymity because of it, no matter what landed them in the news in the first place. This type of mentality can be discouraging to reporters looking to do hard-hitting journalism. Knowledge is the cornerstone of any productive society, and it’s impossible to fix a problem if no one knows it exists.
Facts are pesky things, and as a reporter it’s amazing how often you are attacked for presenting them. I’ve tried to write without bias and as fairly as possible, but to some, only their side is worth reporting. Journalism is journalism, no matter what the format is. If you don’t want to support your local outlet, think about what you would like to see instead and let it be known. If “mainstream journalists” like myself are paid off by the deep state or government, I would like to know what address they have on file because I haven’t received a single check.
At a recent meeting I was shot a dirty look by someone for daring to speak to a member of their opposing side. An us-versus-them mentality does little to attract someone to your side who may be on the fence and sees value in both conflicting views. As the saying goes, you don’t catch flies with vinegar.
For our society to progress and move past these turbulent times we have to learn to compromise and work together. The idea of a world where everyone is expected to agree with each or be labeled the enemy is an antithesis to what America was founded upon – free market competition and free speech.
Anyway, that’s enough negativity for one column. I’ll never forget my time in Cody and the incredible people who helped me become a better person. I saw triumph and sorrow, wins and losses, mournings and celebrations, and wouldn’t want to have spent it anywhere else. If you want to keep following my reporting you won’t have to look far, but if you don’t want to that’s fine too.
