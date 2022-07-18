To the editor:
Cody is Community
Cody is where community, commerce, and compassion collide into a caring cornucopia of camaraderie.
My bride and I arrived mid-winter last, outrunning a deadly toe biting kissing bug triatoma protracta that incapacitated my bride a month into retirement.
Consultation with national and local entomologist provided limited safe haven destiny options – four states: Montana, Idaho, Washington and Wyoming.
I’ve hunted Wyoming for decades and was pleased to learn its mountain environment was “bug free” unlike the northern Sierra.
My bride, given her “bug free” residence options, placed a weary finger on the map, “Cody – I want to live in Cody.”
With her decision made I loaded the truck and drove to Cody via Nevada and Utah and a windy South Pass.
We needed a home – and as anyone locally knows, that’s an affordable challenge.
In the span of a week the generosity of strangers, now all friends known by first names, welcomed us to the Cody community in various helpful ways.
We’re grateful for Ed as he rented us a home mid-winter – thanks, Tony, for listening to the bug story. We’ve few friends, but duplicated names are honored affectionately with a differentiating moniker beginning with “Cody.”
Cody Troy graciously sold me land, his mentor Barney eyeballed my prospective projects. Travis guided our first Wyoming transaction the “Cody Way” with handshakes.
Casey helped my bride navigate the gun range. Tom and Tim helped secured a side-by-side with a heater. My new neighbor Cody Matt collected mail and hauled our trash – I’d known him a week.
Dusty and Emily facilitated banking. Holly, Andrew and Earl mitigated a need for housing. Cody Eric, Cody Jeff, Dan and Greg are gracious, problem-solving souls who taught us “newcomers” the lay-of-the-land.
Cody Marc offered excellent legal advice to a couple walk-in-clients amid rodeo duties – we’re grateful.
The Cody Enterprise has forwarded our paper three times now. Thanks for keeping us informed.
Cody Tim, a fellow expat, fed me jambalaya and let me launch a beer into his pasture via a beer can gun on the first visit to his home – that’s friendship!
The Hungry Bear, Grannies, Our Place and the Ivy have fed Teresa and me breakfast and are putting weight on my smiling bride – special thanks to Cindy.
Just before the summer solstice, while downtown, Laurie at Mountain Home helped my bride pick out furniture. Today’s delivery folks Brian and Ms. Missouri unloaded Laurie’s surprise home cooked meal and unexpected gifts – that’s Cody hospitality. Thank you, Laurie!
We are blessed to be a part of Cody’s caring community. Our journey began far away in a land of small rural towns like: Smartsville, Timbuctoo, Rough & Ready and Sierra City that rival Ralston in population and mirror Cody’s grit and square dealing.
A hug goes for the Cody hospital ER staff that saved my bride’s life with a CT scan 38 days before the longest day of the year. Gratitude for an ambulance crew and safe bride transport to the Billings Clinic. We’ve a great hospital in Cody.
Teresa and I will call Cody home – for the rest of our lives. Thanks to Gerald for insurance help and my apologies to kind neighbors and forgotten names in our whirlwind relocation.
Chad, our neighborhood veteran and community volunteer, immediately offered a helping hand – we’re appreciative. I hope to honor his service with a neighborhood flag.
An American relocating in this great country “can be” a difficult transition, the compassionate people of Cody, this community, our community – have made all the difference.
(s) ty & teresa pelfrey
Cody
