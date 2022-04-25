They’ve found garbage, pallets, discarded appliances and a truck camper that had been shot and burned.
It’s no wonder the Game and Fish Department recently closed vehicular access to the Willwood public access area south of Powell.
It’s a shame, but it’s not unique. How often do we see stories on social media of people driving out to Red Lake and picking up all manner of trash, used tires, appliances and broken bottles?
These are public areas for all of us to use, and so we encourage people to tread lightly and not abuse lands meant for all of us.
We like to blame summer tourists and newcomers for most of the problems around here. However, some of these areas are far from tourist attractions, and the problems with illegal dumping, blasted signs and the like have been problems since well before the recent surge in newcomers. These are the places Park County residents can go to fish, hunt and enjoy the outdoors. Who would want to have to step around an old, abandoned dishwasher to get to a prime duck hunting spot, or try to get a clear idea of where fishing access ends through a shotgun-BB-peppered sign?
G&F noted in a press release that signs continually need to be replaced because they are destroyed with firearms or graffiti.
Beyond the frustrations with damaged public lands, there’s the simple fact that doing damage to property that isn’t yours is just flat out wrong.
And yes, going to the dump is going to cost you, but it’s everyone’s duty to dispose of our things properly. There’s absolutely no excuse to dump anything on public property.
We are blessed to live in an area of the country with lots of public land. But with that opportunity also comes the responsibility to take care of these lands so our children and grandchildren will have that same opportunity to catch a fish on a pristine river, or pop up from the cattails and blast a duck flying low over the river.
