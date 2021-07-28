There are the occasional times I’m not invested into a single issue and choose to clean house.
It’s often when the voices in my head start growling about all the clutter and I can’t understand a word they’re saying. I’m like, “Kill WHO?”
So I’ll just launch into it and hope something sticks to the wall. There are odds and ends literally sticking to my townhouse wall – the “Musty Manor” as it’s come to be known – but that’s a sermon for another day. I’m figuratively speaking.
• I’m not part of the Woke movement, but we nail-biters/pickers are probably the most persecuted, put-upon demographic since the nose-pickers of the late ‘80s. At the very least, we’re at a profound disadvantage. If you too have your nails chewed down to a blood-dried nub, you’re also unable to open any new product if your life depended on it. It’s fevered frustration trying to grab that little safety, plastic tab on the lid underside of Pure Leaf iced tea, ketchup … you name it. Even pulling the opaque-lens sticker off a pair of reading glasses isn’t gonna happen without a single functional nail.
I keep one strategically intact, sacred nail, my left thumbnail, never to be bitten or picked, no matter how tortuous the temptation to rip into that virginal – I call mine my “snuff-can cuticle” – nail with so much picking potential. It will always be an enticing torment you never get over; you just get used to the new normal.
• It had been 40 years since I heard the terrifying “pop, pop, pop” in the middle of the night. Last week it invaded my dark solitude again. When it happened in my old “Yellowstone Apt No. 4” across from Stecks IGA, I had to blame myself. You don’t come home from the Tic Toc Lounge at 2 a.m. and expect any improv cooking to work out. You’re gonna fall asleep regardless of heroic, face-slapping measures.
But that was then and this was now. With alcohol a non-factor, I again was negligent with a pan of hard-boiled eggs. On the couch about midnight, I hear a loud crack over the volume of the Judge Judy episode I had DVRed. Then another … and another. I notice Ginger’s eyes, wildly peering from her nearby couch like, “Are you not hearing that?” Suddenly remembering the eggs I’d brought to a boil an hour earlier, I sprung off that couch like a slice of whole wheat toast.
It was much less dramatic than that time in No. 4 when I awoke from a drunken, tortured sleep to the sound of gunfire coming from my kitchen. With my .357 in hand, I slinked around walls like Inspector Clouseau till I looked up to see egg yokes on the ceiling.
• Who, who, who let da flies in? Out of the blue, the filthy invaders suddenly showed up one night, buzzing enmass like they’d been invited to a party. Similar to my courtesy with Santa, I leave food and warm milk out, but amidst a nap, these flies crossed a line. “When you’re running down my bare leg, Hoss, you’re walkin’ on the fighting side of me!”
