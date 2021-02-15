Up until last week it had been an extremely mild winter, so when the snow and freezing temps descended it was a shock to the system.
Vehicles were sliding around corners and into intersections, and people were driving too fast for conditions. While it may take a little bit to get reacquainted with winter driving, most of us know what to do.
When it snows, remember to allow more time than usual to reach your destination.
Also remember to slow down and increase distances between cars. The following distance of three to four seconds for dry pavement should be increased to eight to 10 seconds in snowy weather. This increased margin of safety will provide the longer distance needed if you have to stop.
If you do start to skid, remove your foot from the accelerator and avoid slamming on the brakes. You should softly pump the brakes – this will trigger your ABS to safely lock your brakes. If your car is skidding in one direction, steer to the opposite direction to correct your vehicle’s orientation.
Everyone also should watch out for snowplows during and after any less than favorable weather. These drivers risk their safety to make sure we get safely to our destinations, so use caution when you come upon one on the road.
If you’re behind a snowplow, make sure to give them room to work. Yes, they tend to operate more slowly than other traffic, so try to be patient.
Don’t follow too closely. Snowplow drivers can’t see vehicles behind them if they’re too close during times of limited visibility.
It’s hard to know if we’ll get more snow and cold like last week or if it will return to the milder weather we’ve gotten used to recently, but let’s be prepared and stay safe for whatever comes our way.
(1) comment
The Cody Enterprise should not give out safety advice without vetting it.
"If you do start to skid, remove your foot from the accelerator and avoid slamming on the brakes. You should softly pump the brakes – this will trigger your ABS to safely lock your brakes. If your car is skidding in one direction, steer to the opposite direction to correct your vehicle’s orientation."
When you write an article on winter driving safety tips, it helps to know what your writing about.
No mention of winter tires, the universally accepted number one tip for winter tires.
You have absolutely no idea how ABS works or how it's triggered. ABS is an ANTI-lock system. It doesn't lock your brakes.
What if your car doesn't have ABS? You presume every vehicle does.
You give advice on skid recovery without first defining understeer and oversteer.
Please post the make, model and license plate of your car so the rest of us can stay a safe distance away.
