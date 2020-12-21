McCarthyism: a campaign or practice that uses false allegations and investigations to accomplish an end.
You don’t see that done successfully too often. Thank heavens!
McCarthyism entered the American vocabulary during the Cold War, named after U.S. Sen. Joeseph McCarthy (R-Wis.) who shot to fame by falsely accusing people (mostly,writers, intellectuals and actors) of being Communists and, thus, traitors and enemies of the U.S.
I was in Cody junior high and high school at the time and remember well conversations among the adults. Joe McCarthy was their hero. If he shouted, “That man’s a commie spy!” They said, “You bet.”
McCarthy screamed, “I have seen the evidence.”
The accused said, “That’s not true, Senator.”
The adults said, “Where there’s smoke, there’s fire.”
McCarthy never managed to send a single subversive (or anyone else) to jail, but a lot of innocent people lost their jobs and some lost their lives. The facts were that: 1) being a member of the Communist Party was not illegal and 2) the Communist Party of the U.S. was almost defunct.
But McCarthy never let little facts stop him. Not when his lies made headlines.
Years passed, Joe scaring Washington’s politicians into silence. Day after day, he made headlines. He was a TV star; his Senate hearings topped the charts. The more incredible and outlandish his accusations, the better.
Imagine if McCarthy had had Twitter. He’d probably be president.
Journalists became some of his earliest targets, and, at some point, I remember my parents cautioning: “You can’t believe what you read in the newspapers, Patty. Always remember that.” Even the Cody Enterprise was not immune from their concerns that the entire newspaper industry had been penetrated and was being controlled from Moscow.
Sound paranoid? Remember, Joe said as much. Our teachers said so, too. The country believed that Moscow had spies everywhere. They ran the State Department, the Pentagon, the New York Times. Anyone who’d ever been a member of the Communist Party or even studied Karl Marx was suspect. Later, they called it, “The Red Scare.”
It took five years before McCarthy was exposed for what he was: a demagogue and pathological liar. Still, I went through college believing that McCarthy had saved us from the communist threat. He must have done.
Then, I heard one of my CIA training officers joking about spies in the CPUSA, saying that by the time McCarthy arrived on the scene, the Communist Party of the U.S. would have been dead if it hadn’t been for the number of FBI agents J. Edgar Hoover had infiltrated into it. He laughed, “McCarthy had about as much chance of finding a Soviet spy where he was looking as I’d have of finding a man in a maternity ward.”
Even then, I wondered ... .
In short, Joe Biden will become the next president, but McCarthyism’s look-alike, Trumpyism, isn’t going away. Not for a long, long, long time.
(3) comments
History will look back unkindly at the trump administration and label him America's worst president. There have never been a more unqualified and out of control leader in the white house. NEVER
Mr Stuart , It seems Joe McCarthy really made an impression on you ! Blatant falsehoods and Media frenzy make impressions on us all . Both sides of the political aisle have made common practice of pointing fingers and reciting " Liar , Liar pants on fire"! It is a shame that the two sides seem paralyzed to the point where nothing gets done . We are all intimidated by extremism to some degree.
I have been negatively impacted by politicians also after after serving my country.. The names Jimmy Carter , Bill Clinton and Barack Obama all have negative connotations to Veterans . I hope our nation will come to a place where the negativity is toned down and we can all live together.
Thank God the nightmare experiment of trump's is about over.One has to wonder how much more damage he will do as the stern of his ship sinks slowly beneath the waves.And to think of the millions of Americans who have let "the swamp" get away with these shenanigans.....disgusting.
