Why, when we’re such a darn clever species, do we often behave like idiots?
Why, when our brains tell us one thing, will that same brain believe something else?
Not only believe it but preach it. Why do we take short cuts that sooner or later will end us in one sort of trouble or another? Why are we willing to bet our last dollar on the same horse that lost all the rest of our money? Or, as my mother used to say, “Why, Patti, do you insist on cutting off your nose to spite your face?”
Hmmm. I hope I outgrew that tendency, but I’m not sure.
Still, the list of things we humans do that fly in the face of rational thought could go on for the length of not just this column but a year of them.
I like puzzles even though I hate math. Recently, I ran into three puzzles, unfortunately all involving math, that allegedly help explain our irrational kneejerk reactions. Spoiler alert, five out of six university students among the thousands given these puzzles (developed by an economist, Shane Frederick) managed to get only two correct out of three. One-third missed them all.
Feel like testing your brain? Here they are:
A smartphone and a case cost $110 in total. The phone costs $100 more than the case. How much does the case cost?
It takes 8 printers 8 minutes to print 8 brochures. How long would it take 24 printers to print 24 brochures.
In a field, there is a patch of weeds. Every day the patch doubles in size. It takes 30 days for the patch to cover the whole field. How long did it take the patch to cover half the field.
Get them all? Beat the college kids? I’ll give you a clue. Whether you got the answers correct or not hints at the way your brain works. Is it careful and slow or is it impetuous and quick?
Okay. Enough suspense. Here are the answers and the whys of the answers.
Most people will answer $10 to the first question. I did. Simple, I thought. Wrong. If you’re not like me and took the time to wrap your brain around this one, you realized that if $10 was the answer the phone would cost $110 and the two wouldn’t cost $110 but $120. Since they don’t, the answer is $5. Aargh.
Second. Don’t be fooled by the repeat of numbers. If 8 printers take 8 minutes to print 8 brochures, then it takes 24 minutes for 24 printers to print 24 brochures. The answer is 24.
Third. The answer is 29 days reached by working backwards from when the field was fully covered to the day before. It doubled on the 29th day to be fully covered on the 30th.
Does getting the answers right indicate a slower thinking but more rationale brain?
Darned if I know. But it’s interesting to speculate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.