To the editor:
The following letter was sent to Rep. Liz Cheney’s Cheyenne and D.C. offices.
To Liz Cheney and Staff,
Ezekiel 18:24 declares “But when a righteous man (or woman) turns away from their righteousness and commits iniquity, and does according to all the abominations that the wicked man does, shall he (they) live? All the righteousness which he (she) has done shall NOT be remembered; because of the unfaithfulness of which he (she) is guilty and the sin which he (she) has committed because of them (she) shall die” NKJV.
America is in the midst of a civil war. A war not of guns and bullets (yet), but a war of ideas and words between truth and disinformation. The contrast between the two sides is so stark that even the uninformed can distinguish the difference. This war is not just about a difference between political policies or traditional values versus a new amoral cultural norm; it is in reality the age old war between GOOD and EVIL, GOD and the DEVIL, a Christian Worldview verses a New World Order.
Liz Cheney and Staff, you are on the wrong side of this war! You have betrayed your country and the people you were to represent in the state of Wyoming. You have committed treason to the people of Wyoming by joining the DEMONIC-DEEP STATE Democrats and Republicans in Name Only by your participation in the SHAM January 6, 2021, Congressional hearings.
All the good which you have outlined in your slick campaign brochure means nothing and will not be remembered because of your participation in this wickedness.
Liz Cheney and staff you are a disgrace and traitor to the country (which gave you all you have and are) and the people of Wyoming and Park County. You are on the wrong side of this war, history and most importantly the Lord God Himself.
I ask you to reconsider who and what you represent, and repent of your current ideology before it’s too late for the inevitable consequences.
(s) Don Hershberger
Powell
