Woe is me, can’t let a crisis go to waste, i.e., reservation system for entering the park.
Give me a break! Granted the Gardiner River Road from Mammoth to Gardiner and the road from where the Lamar River intersects with Highway 212 to the Northeast Entrance were an unprecedented disaster, but 90% of the park got by unscathed except for some minor rock fall and mud across the roads from Mammoth to Tower and Tower to Canyon.
There is a road (gravel/dirt) that already exists from Mammoth to Gardiner, the old wagon/stage coach road that has been available since day one of this episode in history. Upgrade and chip seal or pave for access for the general public. It will not be any different than the current new roads that have been recently reconstructed in the park antiquated at best after millions of dollars in construction costs.
See Ruffin Prevost’s “Old Gardiner Road follows old stagecoach trail out of Yellowstone Park” June 21, 2012 (yellowstonegate.com/.../old-gardiner-road-yellowstone).
I also believe that the entire upper loop road or northern loop road and the Lamar Valley Road up to the washout at the confluence of Soda Butte Creek and the Lamar River could be put back in operating order in a short time frame or probably already are. The same goes for the road to Cooke City with some rerouting to the north of the washed-out section on the Lamar River and removing debris and hauling fill to the damaged sections along Soda Butte Creek and other creeks that cross 212 inside the park from the Northeast Entrance.
Face this visitation with a positive attitude and no negative waves.
