Occasionally, dinner table talk turns to questions of education.
Not the hot button issues that turn school board meetings into battlefields. No. I’m talking about the old Jeffersonian questions of what educational content makes responsible citizens and wise and honest officials.
Jefferson believed Americans, to be good citizens, needed an education that included the 3 Rs and had a reading list that included the classics of history – like Plutarch’s “Lives.” His vision included an educated electorate, one filled with voters who by knowing the past could understand their present.
His was the philosophy that drove education, until the rush to keep America relevant in the technological era brought STEM subjects to the forefront and pushed aside studies deemed no longer relevant. History was at the top of the list, educators forgetting the Jeffersonian lesson: history teaches us to understand what’s happening around us and makes good citizens.
All of which is prelude to what is really on my mind. Over the dinner table talk has drifted naturally from the shift away from learning “soft” subjects to the results of that shift and one in particular. That is, how easy it is to alter events – to rewrite them even while the people who are in the process of making them have yet to wake up the next morning.
Of course, people have always tried to project their own version of events and sometimes succeeded. Now, they have social media as a weapon and find more people to believe their falsehoods.
Staggering numbers of people, in fact, believe staggering lies. Like ... it wasn’t the Proud Boys whose pictures were taken attacking Capitol guards, it was provocateurs in masks. Like no one died at Sandy Hook. It was fake news. Like the “Big Lie”: Donald Trump really won the election. You know.
Repeat your lie often enough and the lies become accepted truth and, then, form the basis for voting, for acting. The ones I’ve just mentioned certainly have.
People pick up their guns and attack the Capitol. Politicians gain and hang on to and grow their power. And, citizens like you and me see the one privilege we enjoy – the power of the ballot box – degraded.
When, without any sort of proof but only repeated lies and allegations, a majority accepts that our votes are invalid, we might as well stop voting. When we allow candidates to refuse to accept the results of elections unless they win, we might as well stay home.
What does education and the study of history have to do with all of this? Simply this. History is replete with stories similar to those told by our current crop of history rewriters and liars, with tales of politicians lacking any moral compass, with the consequences of people being deluded. Knowing this helps us see through the lies, to recognize the corrupters, sensationalizers and destroyers for what they are.
I’m far from against STEM subjects. But going into this 2022 election, I am sorrowful over what we have lost and for generations of us whose schools have let us down.
