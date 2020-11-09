I’m no loser.
Yes, really: I confess that I don’t know much about losing.
And it’s not because I’m a consummate champ with winning ways. I’m simply not familiar with “the agony of defeat,” but neither have I experienced that quintessential “thrill of victory” either. No, in my nearly 70 years, I’ve basically not been part of those classic win-lose situations.
First, I’m not a competitive person. It should come as no surprise, then, that I’ve never participated in organized sports – the quintessential setting of wins and losses. Unlike Grandson Ayden who’s had his share of wins and losses in some 10 years of baseball, I can’t lay claim to games or tourneys or matches – win or lose.
Second, I’ve never applied for a job that I didn’t secure, except one. Okay, I admit that for many years, I worked with my husband in the family business – probably not applicable. In truth, I’ve held only five jobs in my entire life, including high school and substitute teaching.
That job I didn’t get? A teaching position. I applied three different years, but to no avail. I didn’t dwell on it, however, and moved on quickly, accepting a spot on the Chamber of Commerce team not long after. I suppose I decided that sore loser wasn’t a good look for me going forward.
Neither have I participated in a political campaign. I’m not much for contention or conflict. My life experiences don’t hold any of the trappings of debates, meet-and-greets, interviews and lawn signs. I never expended large amounts of energy, money and resources to win an election – only to lose the majority vote in the end.
I like to think I’d be a gracious loser, though, accepting the will of the people.
Apparently, it’s not that easy; some aren’t willing or equipped to do that. They don’t have an “if I lose strategy,” never once entertaining the thought their opponent might be the one headed to the win column. Maybe that’s what it takes to be successful: planning for the possibility of losing – however remote – doesn’t make one a true winner.
Nevertheless, sore losers launch a search for something, anything, that explains their loss. The ancient Greek historian Thucydides (ca. 460-400 BC) wrote, “In a democracy, someone who fails to get elected to office can always console himself with the thought that there was something not quite fair about it.”
In the end, every single contest has a winner and a loser. Coupled with that is the band of supporters who feel as much emotion as the winners and losers themselves. I think the biggest shock of an election is to learn that others – including family, friends and neighbors – don’t share one’s opinions. The implication is that the other side (no matter who won or lost) is uninformed, immoral, gullible, out of touch and downright dangerous.
NFL Coach George Allen (1918-1990) of the Los Angeles Rams in the 1960s had this to say about losing, “Losers never know why they are losing. They will mention injuries, the officiating, the weather and bad breaks.”
Either way, both winning and losing take considerable soul-searching. For the winners, how can we merit the trust accorded us by our supporters? For the losers, what can I learn from this setback?
(1) comment
What are you insinuating here at this time.
