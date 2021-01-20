Even though it didn’t have many options, it is encouraging to see Northwest College meeting its budget dilemma head-on.
NWC is forced to cut about $2.6 million from its annual budget.
The budget shortfall can be partially attributed to the economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, which is wreaking havoc on many budgets.
The majority of the savings at Northwest College come from retirement and attrition. Unfortunately, not all of it will and 11 people among the instructional and support staff will lose their jobs.
Northwest College trustee Bob Newsome summed up the reason behind the need for cutting the budget: “The fact that the coal and oil revenue for the state is down significantly is a big part of it.”
However despite the need for cuts, it is encouraging to see the school is not just looking at cutting, but is looking at what is best for the college and, more importantly, the students.
Interim president Lisa Watson sent out an email to the college staff including this message: “Now more than ever, our efforts must focus on redefining our business model and allocating our resources to promote growth in programs that meet the students’ and community’s needs for decades to come.”
Concentrating on what is good for the students and not just where it is easiest to cut is absolutely the right direction.
Northwest College is not alone in the need for slashing expenditures to meet the current budget shortfall.
But hopefully the school will come through this leaner and stronger and more able to compete in future years.
We believe it is off to a good start.
