To the editor:
Stefanie Bell brings 20 years of experience to the Board of Trustees for Park County School District 6. This is a critical time when experience and budget expertise are needed more than ever.
I have been Chairman of the Senate Education Committee at the Wyoming Legislature since 2003, and Stefanie has been there along with me. I have a passion for K-12. A good education is the key for our young people’s future success in this competitive and challenging world, and Stefanie shares that passion. Our future is defined by our young people.
The State of Wyoming faces a $1.5 billion in shortfall over the upcoming biennium; this doesn’t include the School Foundation Program. That shortfall is projected at a $510 million deficit for the first year and over $900 million for the next year. Projected reductions for Park 6 are at $3 million.
Stefanie brings a wealth of expertise in the budget and understands this difficult challenge. I support Stefanie for re-election to the Board of Trustees of Park County School District 6.
She cares and is the right choice in these difficult and challenging times.
(s) hank coe
state senator
Cody
(1) comment
Hmmmm.... When I was on the board we had $5.6 million in reserves. This is not being mentioned for some reason.... Bell was one of the board members who voted to suddenly FIRST national superintendent of the year Ray Schulte causing the school district to pay TWO superintendents at once for a cost of $400,000 extra to the taxpayers. WE ARE STILL PAYING IT TODAY. Also, she let the bus garage way, way over-run and now we have a $3.5 million structure. All of this when she is facing a $3 million cut! I will be voting NO. I am tired of La-Land liberals running this district. I want NEW fiscally conservative board members who know how to handle money. We can't afford any more of Bell's missteps. Period.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.