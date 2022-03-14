On a sunny Friday morning dozens of people braved the cold wind to witness a young family break ground on a Cody lot that will soon feature their own home.
Spirit Mountain Habitat for Humanity is still going strong working with people to establish their own versions of the American Dream. We encourage people to continue to help by visiting Habitat stores in Powell and now Cody, by donating items or purchasing them.
We also encourage families who want a house in Cody, are willing to work for it but can’t quite get the money together to do so, to apply. The local Habitat chapter still has 10 lots available for families to realize their goal of owning a home.
Especially as housing prices skyrocket in Cody, what the nonprofit does is only becoming more vital. What it does is identify families in need who are able to make affordable monthly house payments and helps to build them a home with donated money, services and sales from Habitat stores. The family then pays an amount per month that fits into their budget.
The program enables families and individuals who may otherwise be priced out of owning a home in Cody to do just that.
While the goal of providing more affordable housing in the form of low-cost rentals is also vital, giving people the opportunity to buy a home, and the chance for families to put down roots in a community where many young people can’t afford to stay, is a vital mission and one well worth supporting.
As Local Habitat board president Paulette Bagnell said at the start of the groundbreaking, everyone who donates or purchases items at Habitat stores has a hand in making one young family’s dream come true. Let’s all make sure there are many more moments just like it.
Zac Taylor
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.