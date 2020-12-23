To the editor:
During this hectic time and the holidays upon us, it’s nice to know we have caring and honest people whom live in our community.
While shopping at Walmart last week, I had somehow left my purse in a shopping cart. By the time I realized it was missing, an unknown person had turned it in to Customer Service with contents intact. I would personally like to take the time to say thank you and wish you and yours a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. Thanks again.
(s) sandra beisler
Cody
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.