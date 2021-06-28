To the editor:
I worked for Park County School District 6 teaching junior high, high school and elementary physical education for 29 years and coaching CHS varsity tennis for 35 years until released last year.
All were such wonderful years of being around kids. And then it came to an abrupt halt. This past year, I was lost without the blessing of being around kids and being a part of their lives. Until this past April, when I signed up for substitute teaching for the district.
What an absolute delight to substitute teach again. Ironically, that’s what I did my first two years living in Cody in 1982 and 1983. Then, I got to be around all three levels of students. And again now.
I was fortunate to sub for: Penny Boyles, Shawn Allred and Matt McFadden’s high school P.E. classes; Maggie Kirkham’s sixth and seventh math classes; Brook Davidson’s CHS English classes; Emmie Schramm’s Livingston P.E. classes; and the biggest delight of all, returning to Eastside and sub for Kim Niemann in P.E. Mrs. Niemann took my place after I retired in 2014. She let me do any of the activities with the kids that I had done when teaching P.E. at Eastside. For two days, I had more fun than the kids. Coach Seadog returned.
I was able to experience the wonderful job these teachers do teaching our kids. I really believe these classes could have operated by themselves with their class leaders. This is a strong tribute to all the teachers, administrators, classified staff and our wonderful Cody kids.
I didn’t teach and coach all those years to just get an award like I was accused of last summer, or substitute teach. I did and do it for the love of kids.
(s) Norm Sedig
Cody
