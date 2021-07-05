Who knew we’d have domestic espionage growing right here.
In fact, what are the odds that out of all the billionaires in this world, one would choose to use his family’s place on the North Fork as a spy school.
So say the investigative reporters of The New York Times.
According to the Times, the spy school, hosted by mercenary military services contractor Erik Prince, was run by a former MI-6 officer with a Cody address, Richard Seddon. Apparently, though, it wasn’t a very good school. Either that or it just had some inept students, ones who’ve been making headlines after bungling one of their missions – penetrating the Wyoming Democratic Party with the stated aim of finding and publishing dirt on its leadership.
Leaving aside the ethics of a billionaire running a private spy school in order to engage in domestic political espionage, I (like many others) had to ask myself why anyone would bother discrediting the Wyoming Democratic Party.
Maybe there’s simply more spy wannabes floating around than common sense.
Or do these rich transplants – the story also involves the Gore-Tex heiress – know something we don’t (besides how to make loads of money).
What? My guess is that the sign, “Don’t California Our Cody,” is a clue.
In that case it’s about those Californians who are moving here claiming they want to live surrounded by people with conservative values. If so, then what’s the secret our spy wannabes were to expose? That those California transplants are really radical, left-leaning commie bastards – a fifth column – waiting to rise up and take over the state capitol.
If the clue, however, is the ineptitude of the spies, then I’d look at an old TV series, “Get Smart.” In an equivalent episode, a mad scientist has invented a ray gun and mounted it above the Teton ski slopes. One blast will turn everyone from the high line to the Mexican border into left-leaning, liberal weenies. Only our Wapiti students can stop it. And they failed.
Still, we shouldn’t judge them too harshly. Their missions seemed to have lacked clear definition, operational planning and sufficient funding, leading to some Keystone Cops-type of bungling by the couple in question. One of them a Cody native.
Which brings me to what I like about this story. Romance. Up in the most love-prone of places – the beautiful Wapiti valley – our couple, while learning all about using bleached cattle skulls as dead drops and other such Wyoming spy stuff, seem to have formed a partnership.
Or, perhaps, it began in the best Janey Bond tradition with the female agent needing a male partner.
Whatever its origins, their love has survived more trials and tribulations than is usual. At least, it has if we can judge by their wedding in Big Horn just a few weeks ago.
Hearing that, I found my mind turning to the many happy endings in James Bond films. Not one beat it.
