To the editor:
I read the “Golden Rule needed more than ever,” by Jeanette Sekan, in last Thursday’s edition and sincerely applaud her writing.
Not long ago, my wife was approached with exactly the same type of verbal abuse by an individual in Albertsons because we were wearing masks. It is this very disheartening behavior that destroys the desire to continue living in this community. Fortunately, I have a profound-severe hearing loss and did not personally hear the words this person spoke to my wife or I would likely be sitting in the Park County jail.
(s) william neeley
Cody
