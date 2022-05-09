By now, Park County property owners have probably seen the letters in the mail from the county assessor’s office. Taxes are going up by an average of around 25% for many owners.
While we understand why this spike is occurring – 2021 was filled with stories of houses selling for sometimes double what they had been bought for just a few years before – we also agree with county assessor Pat Meyer’s push for legislation that would keep such a one-year spike from happening in the future.
He is hoping to get area legislators on board to introduce a bill that would cap a one-year increase at somewhere between 5-15%. He’s already reached out to some, and House District 50 Rep. Rachel Rodriguez-Williams (R-Cody) said rising property taxes would have to be controlled somehow to avoid residents being priced out of their own homes.
Meyer has contacted assessors in multiple states, including Oklahoma, where 5% is the max hike. He said that’s been around our average yearly rise recently, and it’s been enough of an increase for local and state governments.
If that’s the case, we see the legislation as a win-win. Property taxes are certainly an important funding source for government and we understand that energy royalties cannot be relied upon to float a budget every year, but people who have been here for years should not be unduly punished by the unheard-of sale prices for many area houses these days.
That assessment may be great if it’s an indication that you could sell your house for even more, but for those of us who want to stick around, we need some relief.
Zac Taylor
