To the editor:
Montana wolf hunters may want to thank Yellowstone Superintendent Cam Sholly and his predecessors for their recent success bagging three Yellowstone wolves (article, 9-30-21).
The Junction Butte Pack has grown to maturity in the Park being dogged daily by hordes of visitors and airborne researchers utilizing electronic gadgetry in their hunts of “the most viewed wolf pack in the world.”
Aside from numerous Federal Communications Commission violations involving the use of hundreds of two-way radios by the lay public within the park, Yellowstone administrators condone the unethical use of the radios leading to habituation of park wolves, perhaps making them easier targets in Montana’s hunt areas contiguous to the Park. In Montana, the use of two-way radios while hunting is prohibited.
This year Montana is allowing baiting of wolves. Ahhh, there’s the rub.
What about Superintendent Sholly’s baiting program? I’m of course referring to the exotic, manicured lawns of Mammoth right out Cam’s office window across the way from his residence – the lawn he walks through to get to work, dodging crazy, rutting elk.
Lawns attract elk and other wolf prey keeping natural ecological processes out of balance. Absent the lawns, elk would not be in the relative safety of developed areas, and just might become prey for wolves in a more natural setting at other locations in the Park. Absent the lawns, perhaps park wolves would have more to hunt at home.
Mr. Sholly, tear out that grass! Shed the ancillary problems caused by the lawns, those being visitor and employee safety, and wasting Park funds dispatching inordinate, concentrated staff during annual elk ruts.
More importantly Mr. Sholly, please establish a “balanced ecosystem” in the Mammoth area, a phenomenon you claim exists parkwide.
(s) steve torrey
Cody
