The Cody School District has had three superintendents in less than two years.
There are still questions as to why Ray Schulte was let go in 2020 and why Peg Monteith retired early a couple of weeks ago.
What is clear, though, is the school board made a good decision in appointing Tim Foley as the interim superintendent to help lead the district through this transition phase.
Foley has served as the assistant superintendent since 2016. Before that, he was the principal at Cody Middle School. During the pandemic, he was instrumental in helping to find solutions to the myriad problems caused by remote learning and then the restrictions imposed when students returned to school buildings last fall.
He knows the district and the faculty, staff and administrators who have made it consistently one of the better districts in the state. And he knows the current crop of trustees, sitting in on most school board meetings and being on-hand to answer questions during a trying year.
After being appointed interim superintendent, Foley also said he was committed not only to shepherding a successful school year this year for students and staff alike, but also to helping the school board find a new superintendent, a lengthy process. We are very pleased trustees are holding a national search for a new leader and plan to involve the community in various stages along the way.
And, while that important process continues, we’re pleased trustees put a solid leader in charge to accomplish those goals.
Zac Taylor
