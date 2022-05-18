We are pleased the Park County Landfill is making it more affordable for county residents’ trash service.
With the commissioners finally reaching an agreement with the City of Powell to start using the county landfill instead of hauling its trash to Billings, county residents’ utility bills should be less.
Our question is, Why did it take so long to come up with this solution?
With the Park County Landfill rate set at $74 ton, Powell had paid to haul its trash to Billings to save money.
With the increase in fuel costs and the county’s agreeing to reduce its price by $9 ton, it now makes financial sense for Powell to dump its trash in the Cody landfill.
We acknowledge it costs a great deal of money to operate a landfill and the additional revenue from Powell will bring in about $325,000 per year.
The increased revenue, even though the cities of Cody, Meeteetse and private sanitation companies will now be paying the lower rate, should allow the Cody landfill to become a regional landfill and meet environmental regulations for years to come.
Park County Engineer Brian Edwards anticipates the landfill site still has another 70 years of service even with the addition of Powell’s garbage, and the additional revenue will allow expansion of a new cell to house more waste.
All of this is good news. However, several questions remain:
Why did it take an increase in fuel costs to make Powell come around and for Park County to lower the cost per ton for all entities using the landfill?
And even more puzzling, if it makes fiscal sense today, why couldn’t an agreement have been worked out 14 years ago?
John Malmberg
