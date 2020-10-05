To the editor:
Do we really need to amend the Wyoming State Constitution?
There are already three items on the Park County General Election Ballot asking the voters to approve the raising of funds for city and county use, sales tax increase, lodging tax increase and allowing pari-mutuel gambling.
Why does our state constitution need to be amended if local communities can generate more tax revenue when the local community deems it necessary to support local projects?
I personally do not think that the current political and social climate is appropriate for amending constitutions at any level, state or nationally. I don’t think there is any need to increase government’s ability to increase taxation or indebtedness.
Try wisely spending existing income. Don’t spend what you don’t have. There are major differences between needs, wants and wishes.
(s) carmela conning
Cody
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.