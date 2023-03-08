I’ll explain the photo shortly, but I’m supposed to be in Vegas right now, ya know.
Me, nephews Jay, Rusty, “Shovelhead” Trey and the master of the timeshare house, Lincoln “Ned Flanders” Reese, launched this semi-yearly excursion in 2017 and replicated in ’19, but it was thrown off-schedule by the Great Toilet Paper Famine of 2020.
It was all about NCAA March Madness, but went earlier this year since the Mountain West tournaments are right there for the live watching. Not much into conferences; I’d be there for the betting outcomes, hijinks and general debauchery that is Vegas.
So why are they there and I here? Let’s just say the avid sports gambler of five decades finds himself without a poker pot to pitch in. Rusty also declined this trip, but more so I think because Vegas without his favorite uncle might just as well be Dubuque.
It’s hard to find a common denominator in the fact the ultimate gambler – been to Yellowstone three times, but extended Vegas trips probably 10 – might fail to finance a short stay in his golden, retirement years. I’d say it has more to do with rising property taxes.
So as they whoop it up, all I have are memories, like that ’17 arrest on the street just outside one of those huge casinos. I’m initially suspicious when two busty policewomen pull me from my group and immediately begin extorting money. I was cuffed and manhandled like a slab of beef. They never said, but I’m guessing my offense was “Gapery with Intent to Gawk.”
It was obvious no one was going to help me, as they’re all oogling, laughing and snapping pictures. While being beaten around the buttocks with stout paddles, I probably only exacerbated the situation by whispering, “I’ve been much naughtier than you ladies even realize.”
I have to believe that was a trumped-up arrest because I was released with no paperwork, but who knows what’s real in Vegas?
A few nights later though, I perpetrated another crime I couldn’t be prouder of in retrospect. Rusty and I back at the condo a bit early, I laid in wait for the jiggling of the door handle and took a physical stance I sense won’t soon be forgotten.
I had packed my orange Speedo from a much younger and thinner era for just such a moment. Just inside the door they’d soon regret entering, I had taken that baseball coach with one foot resting on the bench, pep-talk stance we’ve all seen.
Wearing not another stitch, that loin cloth was buried inside hairy folds of pasty-white skin born of the waffles and ice cream diet. As these three gazed in open-mouthed revulsion, I said simply, “Come in fellas. I’d like to talk to you about your behavior this evening.”
Oh the humanity! The gasped wretching was deafening, yet I noted ol’ Reese was totally unable to look away.
That’s why that Speedo found its way under his pillow that night, and days later I wrapped it around his car antennae parked at his workplace. Those kind of things don’t happen in Dubuque.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.