This weekend many people across the United States will celebrate Independence Day.
In Cody, the holiday will be marked with rodeos, parades, concerts, fireworks, picnics and much more.
Truly, these are the days to celebrate.
But in the midst of all the partying, take a few minutes to reflect on what it is we are celebrating.
Especially in these days when history is being rewritten and the reasons behind the formation of this nation are being distorted, it is imperative we as the citizens of this nation look at what the founders believed.
The Declaration of Independence states in part, “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal.”
The founders of this great nation believed all men were created equal. That is not the “equity” being tossed about today. Those pushing equity believe the government should make all people the same in wealth and jobs.
The founders believed all men are already equal and all have equal opportunities. They have them already ... the government doesn’t grant them this equality but secures it.
“That they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness. That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed.”
This nation was founded on the belief that governments did not grant the citizens certain rights such as life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
Those unalienable rights were bestowed on them by their Creator and, in turn, the people empowered the government to secure those rights for them.
This nation has stood on the foundations of those truths for hundreds of years. Men and women have paid the ultimate sacrifice to secure those rights for us.
Independence Day is not just a celebration of independence from the rule of England, but the formation of a nation based on the self-evident truths of freedom and rights granted by our Creator, not our government.
This year celebrate Independence Day joyfully and with gratitude for the visions and insights the founders of this nation held dear and incorporated in the Declaration of Independence.
Let freedom ring.
John Malmberg
