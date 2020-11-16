Cody has had a terrific sports fall.
It’s not often a school has multiple state championship teams in one year, but the Broncs and Fillies upped the ante, each nabbing a title this fall.
The girls cross country team and Broncs football team were the proud state championship winners this autumn. Cody High School has not had two teams win state in the same season since both soccer teams won in 2017.
Cody golf and swimming also had quality seasons and finished second in 3A, as well as Meeteetse’s football and volleyball teams in 1A.
Winning a state championship in any sport, in any state, is a serious accomplishment. It takes consistency, continued development and the ability to perform well in high-stakes situations. It’s one thing for a good team to perform well against bad teams during the regular season, but it’s a whole other challenge for a good team to perform well against other good teams.
The teams that can do the latter prove they are not only good, but great. Only great teams win state championships.
Great teams typically have wonderful team chemistry, consistent levels of talent and depth, and strong leadership. It’s not uncommon in amateur sports that the best player in a league doesn’t play on the championship team.
Both the cross country and football teams had great athletes but no superstars. This dynamic is often a recipe for success because it fosters an environment of unselfish play. The team’s leaders focus on helping the team improve rather than basking in their own personal glory.
Of course it takes talent to be in contention for a championship, but often it’s the character of a team that will help push it over the top, particularly in the year of COVID-19.
These student-athletes have dealt with an incredible amount of adversity in the past year, scrambling to adjust to new regulations and protocols, perpetually at-risk to have their seasons shut down, having to quarantine themselves for weeks because of a contact with the virus, and missing friends and teammates who have had to do the same.
The memory of winning these state championships will likely stay with these athletes for the rest of their lives.
When I was in high school I never came close to sniffing a championship but still cherish some of my fondest sports memories from a team I played on my senior year. This was partly because I was lucky enough to have some good friends on the team, but more so, because our team significantly improved over the course of the season despite some off-field adversity.
I couldn’t tell you what our final record was and we didn’t make state, but what lasts in my mind is how great the few wins we did get felt since we worked so hard for each one.
And that’s the life lesson playing sports should provide. Records and designations are nice, but high school sports is really about teamwork, working towards a common goal and improving each day, values that transcend into nearly any avenue of life. Master these traits and you’re a state champion in my book, whether or not any record books recognize it.
