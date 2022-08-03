To the editor:
In our elections I have used a rule of thumb for years when voting. If Al Simpson endorsed a person, it was not someone who this state needed, in any position.
Al tends to be on the Democratic side of the fence, breaking down the Republican Party over time to try to make it fit his views. This has been proven time after time over the years of political life and beyond. My theory has proven accurate time after time.
Examples: He endorsed Mike Sullivan for governor and both endorsed the introduction of non-native wolves. Sullivan was later “honored” for conservation and inducted into the Wyoming Outdoor Hall of Fame, despite the fact that the wolves have decimated our once majestic big game herds, ruined the livelihoods of many, threatened our 2nd Amendment rights [“What are you doing in backcountry with a firearm? This from game wardens and FS alike, even though they had firearms and it is our right!] This violates our sovereignty also.
People’s private property rights were violated in not being able to protect livestock or pets. It violates our sovereignty.
Then he endorsed Liz Cheney and her outright lies of former President Trump and still supports her against a person he calls a bombastic person, when that is what he, himself, is known for! It’s all been a total hoax to try to destroy the Republican Party and an outstanding president. Liz isn’t even a Democrat in sheep’s clothing, she is a Democrat as Al has shown himself to be too often.
Wake up, Wyoming! Don’t vote for someone because Al Simpson says so. Gordon was one of those and we have not been impressed with his overall performance. Nor Sandy Newsome. Both Simpsonites.
(s) Randy selby
Cody
(1) comment
But listen to you? I think I'll stick with Al.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.