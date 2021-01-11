Newspapers and politicians often have a tough relationship. After all, it’s our job to be the watchdog of the people we elect to make crucial decisions for us, whether city hall, the county courthouse, Cheyenne or Washington, D.C.
However, we also appreciate the time they put in. With many new and returning members having just taken oaths of office, we want to give thanks for their service.
Especially at the local level, many of our politicians get little more than a stipend for attending often hours-long meetings and participating in other commitments. They also make decisions knowing they will likely face disparaging comments from people who disagree.
While, as public officials, they should certainly be open to criticism and accountability to the voters, in this political climate they do so almost certain they will face not just constructive criticism, but vitriol.
Everyone who is willing to put themselves out there, make decisions and accept the criticism should be applauded for doing so on that basis alone, whether or not anyone agrees with the decisions they make.
This is a town where running into constituents happens often in the grocery aisles. Serving on a public board, council or in the state house is an invitation to others to stop you for a chat, whether you planned on a quick trip or not.
These are residents of our communities who cared enough to set aside precious time with family, put hobbies on the back-burner and trade anonymity for the glare of the spotlight and the front page.
We will almost certainly find areas where we disagree with local politicians new and experienced alike, but as many of you start new terms, we would like to say thank you for serving.
Zac Taylor
(1) comment
Zac Taylor, a reporter for The Enterprise, thanks local politicians for feeding him news stories (in exchange for positive coverage).
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.