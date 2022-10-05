Many local backcountry travelers will tell you Mickey Wight essentially acted as the gateway to the upper South Fork for as long as they can remember.
Originally from Nebraska, Grace Cunningham – known to everyone as Mickey – married Jesse Wight in 1932. Jesse was a colorful pioneer of the Big Horn Basin and knew the area well.
In 1933 the couple took up the abandoned mining claims above Needle Creek, a tributary of the South Fork, apparently with the intention of revitalizing the mineral prospects. Ore deposits had been located along Needle Creek in the 1880s, but they had never proved profitable, even when William F. Cody, George Beck and other smooth-tongued investors sank good money into the operation.
Nearly 10 miles from the end of the road, the mining region was what became the Washakie Wilderness and only accessible on foot or horseback. Jesse and Mickey disassembled one of the original, deserted mining cabins, hauled it a short way to a nearby meadow and reassembled the structure in a new location. Thus the old cabin formed the basis of a wilderness camp that generations of backcountry travelers came to know and love. The Wights soon added a few more cabins in the meadow, turning the place into a real haven in the hinterland.
Jesse and Mickey occupied the camp year-round while working their mining claims and running trap lines in the winter, often needing to snowshoe back and forth from ranches on the South Fork for supplies. As seasoned inhabitants of Needle Creek, the Wights were well known among hunters and backcountry denizens. Travelers often stopped at the cabins for coffee, pie or dry socks.
Longtime outfitter Speed Spiegelberg recalled regularly visiting the Wights on his many trips in and out of the backcountry. Spiegelberg wrote that they “had a cabin and several outbuildings. We always stopped for coffee. [Jesse Wight] became a good friend of mine after making so many trips by there going into the mountains with my hunters.” For a time the Wights cabins went by the name “Arrowhead Lodge” or the “Broken Arrow Ranch.”
As he became older, poor health forced Jesse to spend winters at lower altitudes closer to Cody. He died in 1958. Following her husband’s death, Mickey continued to occupy the camp while doing a bit of cursory mining and trapping. She erected an awning over the side of her main cabin with a deck and two long picnic tables situated underneath. From her informal wilderness café Mickey served hungry hunters, dudes and backcountry travelers.
Mickey sold the mineral claims at Needle Creek to the Phelps Dodge mining company in the mid-1960s, although she continued to occupy the cabins during the warmer months, employed to cook for and provision visiting mining crews. Anson Eddy and Speed Speigelberg packed supplies to Mickey, in addition to the logistical support provided by a few ranch owners on the South Fork who flew a private helicopter into the camp.
Mining companies AMAX and Timberline Minerals worked claims in the vicinity of Needle Creek in the late 1970s and early 1980s. By this time Mickey had stopped inhabiting the cabins due to old age.
Jesse and Mickey Wight are buried in the Valley Cemetery. The inscription on their grave reads: “I want the green and bronze and scarlet of Indian summer, and the peace and happiness of fulfilled things which having lived out their time are content to die. No streets, God, no streets.”
