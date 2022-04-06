A proposed amendment to the Wyoming Constitution would increase the mandatory retirement age for district and State Supreme Court judges from 70 to 75.
The amendment will be on the general election ballot in November. We urge passage of the amendment for several reasons.
The primary reason for allowing judges to continue past 70 years of age is many are still performing a great job for the state.
Just because the judge passed a milestone of 70 years doesn’t mean they aren’t capable of performing their duties.
A secondary benefit from that is it will save the state money on retirement plans.
There is also an advantage in having served longer terms. The experience of serving leads to wisdom and skill obtained in no other way.
Currently in place are measures to remove judges who are not performing their duties. Written into the Constitution is the provision that any judicial officer can be removed “for conduct that constitutes willful misconduct in office, or for a willful and persistent failure to perform the duties of the office, or for habitual intemperance, or for conduct ... that brings the judicial office into disrepute, or for a violation of the code of judicial conduct.”
Voters also already have the ability to remove a judge who is not performing by voting to not retain judges in office who are up for a retention vote.
The proposal to raise the mandatory retirement age for judges in Wyoming makes a great deal of common sense and we urge you to vote in favor of the proposed amendment on the general election ballot in November.
John Malmberg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.