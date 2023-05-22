To the editor:
Far be it from me to contradict the Region No. 1 director of the Wyoming State Trappers Association, but he is talking through his coonskin hat.
In response to a letter of an out-of-state visitor surprised at Wyoming’s lax trapping regulations, No. 1 director claims our wildlife thrive because of trappers and hunters.
Now, hunters I buy. They are one of several constituencies who help protect intact wildlife habitat. But trappers? A fur trapping permit is $45 for adults and $6/year for juveniles. I question how far that goes to improve wildlife habitat. Furbearer licenses sales in Wyoming amounted to $117K (2020). That’s less than 1.2% of WGFD’s $10M budget.
Hunters believe in fair chase. Not much fair chase when you scent a trap, catch a furbearer and have it wait three days or more until you bash in its head. No point ruining a valuable pelt after all.
If, as claimed, trappers don’t catch non-target species, how come Coco the dog was caught in a leghold trap (May 2022)? Or Henry, caught in a snare (February 2022)? Or Deaken, caught in a leghold trap and dead as a result (May 2022)? Not much discrimination there.
No. 1 director is kidding himself when he states that all trappers follow WGFD regulations. Fur-trapping is a backcountry, secretive activity. Unless the bycatch involves a game animal or belongs to a protected or endangered species, WGFD does not mandate reporting. Many become aware of local trapping the hard way: when dogs are snared or leg-trapped. Like that family whose three St. Bernard dogs choked to death on Casper Mountain. Not much “very selective” trapping there.
No. 1 director does not persuade me trapping is a respectful way to treat what he deigns “surplus” wildlife.
(s) Donal O’toole
Laramie
