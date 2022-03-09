We all recall the Great Toilet Paper Famine of ’19 that threatened to wipe out our very way of life.
That national nightmare gave birth to the expression, “No, I can’t spare a square” as vacant-eyed marauders began prowling for rectal handouts.
I look back on those days as the first inning of the Covid Ovid – pandemic from hell if you will. Now, two-plus years later, we wipe with impunity and that period thankfully seems far removed, but we’re still counting the cost. That TP shortage was surely overly-hyped, leading to private stockpiles probably still wasting closet space. It led to citizens behaving in shockingly incongruous ways, and since I believe the tissue-of-limitations has expired, I can get a confession off my chest.
I and several sportsaholic mates were doing our lukewarmly-popular radio show, “Sports Nuts of the Round Table” at the time, and as I used the KODI bathroom during commercial break, I spied a whole 12-pack in the little men’s room pantry. Wearing a coat with inside pockets large enough to facilitate ample contraband, I painstakingly concluded desperate times require desperate measures.
With the justification we weren’t being paid for this long-time, semi-popular venue, I slipped a roll in my multi-purpose coat and slithered back into the studio with a conflicted satisfaction. Lest you think it the perfect crime though, be advised: I later learned to my horror this stolen roll was ONE-PLY! That’s how bad it had become – good citizens swiping abhorrent one-ply.
In retrospect, what was everyone up-in-arms about since in a pinch, many household items can be substituted for toilet tissue? Paper towels, old sportswear, even sandpaper comes to mind if that pinch isn’t painful enough.
Thankfully we can now almost look back on the hopefully-concluded pandemic’s lighter moments, so I’ll share a whimsical anecdote about my brother’s death. Paul did indeed contract a nasty Covid, post-vaccination strain that necessitated trips to both Cody and Powell ERs. One afternoon I received a call from Dave Beemer that rocked my world. His first words were, “Is your brother Paul okay? My sister Dena just called and said she heard Paul Blough died.”
After the always-brutal task of getting Beemer off the phone, I rang Paul’s wife Jane’s phone and got nothing but crickets. My next panicked call was to great-nephew Noah, who had been living at Paul’s since his 2AB home is much closer to his Trout Ranch, hatchery job. Not mincing words, I blurted out, “Did you hear anything about Paul dying?” Then, “Oh, Jane’s calling; gotta go!”
Turns out Paul’s therapist daughter-in-law Krista had canceled an appointment for “a death in the family.” The patient knew Dena’s daughter and the rumor seed was planted. Actually, the family death was Krista’s Aunt Kathy and order was soon restored. Paul is very much alive and still grinning like a toad under a harrow. Noah however, remains traumatized.
We have just revived our sports talk show, now via podcast from the basement of Ryan and Sophie Brown’s quaint Rumsey home. I plan on scoping out their bathroom supplies, as one never knows, and I won’t be caught with my pants down again.
