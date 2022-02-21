If the grants and donations can be found, we think the addition of a K9 officer to the Cody Police Department and Sheriff’s Office would be a good idea.
A new group, K-9-4Cody, is pushing the departments to acquire at least one police dog.
We’ve seen the population in our area grow in the last few years and that trend will likely continue. We’ve also seen an increased rate of tourism in the last few years and K-9-4Cody organizer Jerry Schaefer sees it as only inevitable there will be a relationship to the quantity of drugs entering the community.
Police K-9s are credited with the seizure of many hundreds of millions of dollars of illegal narcotics.
Cody has had K-9 officers in the past and both Park County Attorney Bryan Skoric and Park County Commissioner Chairman Dossie Overfield would support getting a law enforcement canine. Money is the key issue as there are many expenses related to purchase and upkeep.
There is the initial expense to purchase the dog and then the additional expense of training the dog and its handler – a process that can take several months and cost thousands of dollars.
Then there is insurance to be paid, both for the animal’s health as well as potential liability from lawsuits against the department in the event that something goes wrong.
The K-9 Unit also requires a variety of specialized equipment such as training sleeves, leashes, harnesses, and a bullet-resistant K-9 vest.
Finally, there are the regular vet visits and the high-quality food the dog will require for not just the duration of its service, but for several years after the animal is retired.
All of this leads to a hefty price tag, which is a big part of the reason Cody has gone without one for several years.
However, if the funds can be found, we believe it would be a worthwhile purchase.
