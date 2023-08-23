The recent online poll conducted by codyenterprise.com in regards to the proposed location for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints temple has received a great deal of attention.
Here is the truth about that poll: It’s a worthless poll, even less legitimate than other online polls.
Reports indicate both sides of the issue were attempting to influence the results by voting multiple times and encouraging others (even out-of-staters) to vote, thereby running up the numbers in support of their favored position.
If a scientific pollster were conducting the temple location poll, the pollster would first ask questions such as: “What age group are you in? Are you a resident of Cody? Within city limits? Are you a member of the LDS church?”
Those answers would be weighted according to the population of Cody, the percentage of the Cody population that identifies as LDS, etc.
A true poll would also want to determine how LDS members feel about the location.
Online polls don’t ask any of those questions.
Quit wasting your time. The poll is as meaningless as other online polls such as “What’s your favorite Halloween candy?” or “Have you made a New Year’s resolution?” or “Are you a cat or dog person?”
Polls on the website are placed there to generate traffic to the site, to increase visitation and clicks, which become useful to selling more advertising on the site. In that sense, the poll on the LDS temple location worked extremely well. It generated a tremendous amount of traffic.
Nationwide political pollsters have taken a hit for missing the mark badly in recent elections.
And those pollsters rely on methodology and can study the internals for the various respondents and then weight the results accordingly, yet the polls still miss by a considerable amount.
The polls on newspaper and most other websites have no methodology behind them. They are not weighted. They can’t be analyzed. No record is kept if individuals voted more than once. The polls are simply there to increase traffic to codyenterprise.com and other online sites.
So thanks to all of you who contributed to a great deal of clicks to codyenterprise.com, but quit wasting your time trying to use the poll to influence the decision on the location of the LDS temple.
