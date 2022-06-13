Once again, the Cody Zephyr was in full force this weekend.
I was not impressed when the wind tossed my patio furniture across the deck, and the weathervane looked like it would soon fly apart.
One would think we were living in Tornado Alley! Still, Cody, Wyoming, bears little resemblance to the plains of western Nebraska where a tornado leveled the Lone Star School on April 26, 1938. Dad, age 14 at the time, was one of seven students at the one-room schoolhouse, just east of the state’s panhandle. A Beatrice (NE) Daily Sun story dated the next day quoted Dad, “the only student to emerge unscathed,” who said, “The twister tossed me down one side and up another.”
Years later, Dad (RIP) would add, “It sounded just like a freight train; it was so, so loud.”
The Enhanced Fujita (EF) Scale to categorize the storm’s intensity wasn’t in use in those days. However, since the measurement is based on the damage left behind in a tornado’s wake, authorities now refer to that Oshkosh, Neb., tornado outbreak 84 years ago as an EF5.
Grandpa and Grandma eked out a living on a farm north of town at the edge of the Nebraska Sandhills and smack dab in the center of the Great Depression. Those sandhills with their windswept plains and a grassy knoll behind the school were the reason the teacher didn’t see the tornado coming. Dad said it was always windy and dusty there, but it wasn’t until a sizeable rock flew through a window that their teacher, Ms. Blausey, realized the storm was a full-fledged twister.
The smallest student, kindergartener Kenny Vance, jumped into his teacher’s lap, and immediately the twister carried them aloft, “lifted and dropped several times,” according to Dad. They both survived.
Three girls weren’t so lucky; their bodies were found a quarter-mile away.
Dad recounts that he hung on to a post to keep from being blown away but couldn’t figure out why his legs were so heavy. Soon, he realized that classmate Stanley Zorn had a “death grip” on his legs, and the two flapped together like a flag.
Naturally, parents rushed to the school to collect their children. My uncle Pres, 10 years older than Dad, raced the family car toward the schoolhouse only to be pushed back by debris on the road. He drove toward the knoll instead; as he crested the hill, he saw the school reduced to rubble. Then, he saw Dad stumbling through the wreckage and was so glad to see his little brother. “You’re alive; you’re alive!” Dad distinctly remembered Pres saying.
A paragraph about the storm on stormtrack.org indicates that the Garden County tornado of 1938 tracked 25 miles – traveling NNE from 12 miles southwest of Oshkosh – and was a mile wide. Along with the school, two entire farms were swept away. “At the school, the teacher and students were outside watching the sky, but saw no funnel,” according to news accounts. “The teacher’s car and house then left the ground, and the school disintegrated.”
Once again, like those who face such destruction in the wake of similar disasters, Grandpa and Grandma pondered what to do after the storm. Evidently, Grandpa had had enough. Before long, the family left the farm for good and moved to town.
