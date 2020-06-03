As dutifully promised, part II of the vocation that should have been.
Returning to the Blough vs. Law Enforcement trial, acting as my own lawyer necessitated questioning potential jurors in a complicated process of give and take. It had all been explained to me in the judge’s chamber pre-trial, but I found myself struggling to understand the rules whereby both myself and District Attorney Scott Kolpitke retain the right to reject a certain number of jurors for what we might consider prejudicial mindsets.
But there’s a dumb order to it all, and at one point Kolpitke graciously approached my defense table to whisper procedure instructions I was confused about. When he finished, I turned to the gallery and relieved an awkward moment by saying, “He’s a little confused by all this, but he’ll learn.”
While drawing laughter, I’m sure many were thinking, “This guy is a big buffoon,” but others were likely thinking, “Yeah, he’s stupid all right; stupid like a fox.”
Of course, that’s all conjecture, but the gallery was packed that day since word had gotten out a green but charismatic defense attorney would be making his jury trial debut. Plus, several members of my family thought it would be funny.
Eventually I began my impassioned opening statement, admitting my truck had run out of gas on Doug Blough Hill, or East Sheridan as some still call it, but when the two officers knocked on my door questioning my abandoned truck on the snowy road, I had been home for an hour.
Officer Beck insisted I put on pants and accompany him for gas. En route, it was determined I hadn’t completed the necessary paperwork to complete my work-permit, temporary license, thus was allegedly driving illegally.
The crux of my case was that since I was in the sanctity of my living room when the cops came a-knocking, who’s to say who had been driving?
As I told the attentive jurors, that’s akin to someone being arrested for DWI purely on an officer’s speculation he’d been driving drunk the previous day. To drive this point home, I paused with a long stare at the jury, but it backfired slightly when I temporarily forgot where I was and may have appeared to have had a stroke.
The D.A. countered by claiming I had told the officer I had been driving, but since I never took the stand, I was under no oath to say one way or the other. It was time to cross-examine Beck and I had no intention of making pleasant chitchat.
“Mr. Beck, isn’t it a fact you’ve spent considerable time pulling me over for real or imagined offenses in the past years?”
The crux of my case evolved around there being some personal vendetta at play, causing me to again be unfairly targeted. I cited several examples and was quite aware most of the jurors were thinking, “Hmmm, interesting.”
Wow, look at the time; I’m again out of space. Apparently, readers must wait another week to hear the dramatic conclusion to this landmark case. Yes, I’m working my audience in much the same strategic way I did in Judge Webster’s courtroom that day.
