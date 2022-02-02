The Cody School Board has just finished quite possibly the single most important job it can do, and we hope they made a good decision.
On Monday chair Brandi Nelson announced the trustees had selected Vernon Orndorff as the next superintendent. He is currently the superintendent of a small Texas school district – much smaller than Cody’s – and was previously an administrator at a much larger district in Florida.
Here, he’ll be tasked with leading a district that is already well above average for Wyoming in many metrics, but nonetheless has challenges to address.
He’ll need to deal with a budget and funding model that have been marked for change the last few years. There were worries of declines due to the pandemic, increases thanks to federal funds, and proposals in Cheyenne to alter how state schools are funded.
Orndorff will be taking over at a time when school districts across the country are dealing with divisive issues such as questions about critical race theory – trustees say it’s not being taught here – and school library books, address. previous superintendents have had to deal with.
He may want to look at graduation rates that are well above state average but could be better. He should see if there are ways to bring them above 90% as Powell’s has been.
He’ll also be taking over a position that has been in flux recently. Since 2020, three different people have led the district. Ray Schulte was let go early in 2020. He was replaced by Peg Monteith who served first as an interim and then as superintendent before retiring early last summer. When she left with a year still remaining on her contract, assistant superintendent Tim Foley stepped in and has served well in the interim role.
Now, it’d be nice to see longevity in the superintendent’s position. While the trustees have made the hire, their job is far from over. They’ll need to help ensure that Orndorff can succeed at the position.
