To the editor:
Be careful little eyes what you read.
My family moved to a small town, when I was in the seventh grade. The junior high and senior high shared the same school building and the same library. I was a voracious reader and soon discovered the young adult section, where I developed a taste for books about “cool” teenagers who drank, did drugs and had sex. Their lives sounded wild and exciting, compared to my 12-year-old bookworm lifestyle.
I pretended their lives, friends and habits were mine. And I became very curious about drinking and getting high. Later that year, my family moved to a city, where drugs and booze were commonplace in the junior high. I satisfied my curiosity. And I became addicted to alcohol and meth for 20 years.
I have no doubt that reading young adult novels at the age of 12 whet my appetite and set the stage for my addictions. I don’t blame the books or the authors. I was just too young to properly process the mature information.
I haven’t read the books in question for Cody High School. They might be terrific books, maybe just not teenage appropriate. If they are too mature for even one student, we should err on the side of caution and remove them. A “book ban” bans a book from a library, but it doesn’t ban a student from the book. He can still buy it or borrow it from the public library. I love our rights, our freedom of speech, our right to bear arms. But guns aren’t appropriate for toddlers and adult books aren’t appropriate for young, impressionable kids. They should not be available in school libraries.
There is tremendous power in the written word. Words are seeds that grow thoughts; and what we think, we become.
(s) tammy Ellis
Cody
(0) comments
