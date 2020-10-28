Tuesday we’re expectin’ an election and your selection in each section is an expression of conviction.
Our system isn’t perfection, but not voting is a perplexing dereliction without exception.
Rhyming is always a ton of fun, but all seriousness aside, this particular election is rife with foreboding concerns. Believe me, I’m not one to preach about not voting since I was in my mid-30s before I cast my first. I might still be a vote virgin if not for Jeff Troxel shaming me as we lifted weights at the Fitness Center. If I recall correctly, and I dang well do, I voted for old man Bush, who was soundly defeated by a young, chaste Bill Clinton.
Until that civics lesson, I too reasoned, “My vote won’t make a difference.” But what would happen if everyone thought that? It’d be the weirdest election in history for sure. Wonder what they’d do if no one voted? I suppose the incumbent wins by default – his inauguration speech would something like: “Ah, you can all go to hell” before calling in sick his first day.
But I digress again. I feel there have never been so many reasons to vote for an incumbent with so few redeeming qualities – an ugly dichotomy. But the Dems give us Biden, several years past his expiration date, and he chooses a phony running mate with an annoying laugh borrowed from Hillary. Is that any way to get a carnival barker out of the White House?
There was a perfectly fresh Tulsi Gabbard, a sensible, moderate, military veteran with the looks that would make a cartoon cat’s eyes dangle from the sockets. But they settle on Biden and Harris? Where I’m from, that’s called political suicide.
An interesting note: Past presidents elected in ’92 and 2000 are both still younger than both our current candidates. There’s not enough Geritol in the world to make this choice palatable.
But enough about national politics; we got trouble right here in Capital City. As you may know, a local school board candidate has hooked his wagon to my extensive political experience. I can’t say I don’t have a dog in this fight, because as campaign manager, my dog in this fight is “Sea Dog.” Yes, good ol’ Norm Sedig prowls the junkyard of my heart.
There’s stiff competition, and as Trump might say, “There are fine people on both sides.”
It’s true, though, as I can call a couple other candidates my friend. But ol’ Sea Dog and I go way back, and he seldom ceases to amaze me with his incomparable personability and quirky reliability. Now, his virility I can’t speak for, but that’s not an issue here.
As I roofed an addition to his Marquette home recently, Norm’s vast knowledge spanning nearly every country on the globe troubled me. As I told him after a story about one of his Russia trips, “I hate how you make me feel so dang boring!”
Thankfully, they didn’t throw Sea Dog in a gulag, because a vote for Norm is a respite from the storm.(I fear I may have gone to the rhyming well once too often).
