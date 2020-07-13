To the editor:
My wife and I met Nina Webber about two years ago when we moved to Cody. We found that we had a lot of similar interests in hunting, shooting and the outdoors and really appreciated her perspective of being a born and bred Wyoming native.
We immediately became the best of friends and found someone that we could truly count on if we needed anything.
I went elk hunting with Nina about a dozen times this past fall. I have to admit that she puts me to shame in the amount of rough country that she can cover in no time flat. When you’re driving around Area 66 scouting elk for hours upon hours, you get the opportunity to really know a person and what they stand for.
I can say without a doubt that Nina stands for the strong Wyoming conservative values that brought us to Cody.
As Nina and I talked, I became particularly impressed with her conservative positions and her breadth of knowledge about political issues. She has an extensive professional background in the oil and gas industries that are so crucial to Wyoming’s future.
Nina grew up herding cattle with her granddad outside of Farson, which gives her a great deal of insight on that important industry to our State.
What I found in Nina was a strong, conservative woman that is vehemently opposed to higher taxes for our residents. She is an extremely strong Second Amendment advocate that will fight against any encroachment on our rights. Nina is also a solid pro-life candidate and has contempt for those elected Republicans that just talk a good game during elections but don’t uphold Wyoming conservative values once they get to Cheyenne.
I’m confident that if you vote for Nina Webber on Aug. 18 you won’t be disappointed.
(s) Bob Ferguson
Cody
