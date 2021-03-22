The region’s grizzly bears are waking up, meaning it’s time for those of us going out in their territory to be prepared.
On March 13, a pilot spotted the first bear of the season in Yellowstone National Park, almost a week after the first bear was spotted last year (after the bears began hibernation in 2020 we don’t blame them hitting the snooze button a bit this year).
It’s an exciting time. Bears are a big tourist attraction and a thrilling sight no matter who you are, but it’s also a time to remember how to behave in bear country, especially for those people new to the area or new to experiencing the outdoors to the fullest.
So, even those of you who moved here from the state with the bear on the flag, it’s good to be cautious in grizzly territory.
According to a Yellowstone spokesperson, male grizzlies come out of hibernation in early March. Females with cubs emerge in April and early May. When bears emerge from hibernation, they look for food and often feed on elk and bison that died over the winter. Sometimes, bears will react aggressively while feeding on carcasses.
Protect yourself and the bears people come here to enjoy by following these guidelines:
• Prepare for a bear encounter.
• Carry bear spray, know how to use it, and make sure it’s accessible. Wyoming Game and Fish recommends carrying a defense you know to use, whether bear spray or a firearm, but it is illegal to discharge a firearm in the Park.
• Stay alert.
• Hike or ski in groups of three or more, stay on maintained trails, and make noise. Avoid hiking at dusk, dawn or at night.
• Do not run if you encounter a bear.
• Stay 100 yards away from black and grizzly bears. Use binoculars, a telescope or telephoto lens to get a closer look.
• Store food, garbage, barbecue grills and other attractants in hard-sided vehicles or bear-proof food storage boxes.
• Report bear sightings and encounters to a park ranger immediately.
• Learn more about bear safety.
