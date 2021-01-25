Back in the 1970s, my father-in-law remarried. His wife Lily hailed from Oregon where anyone could put a stick in the ground, and it would grow. Then, she moved to Cody, Wyoming, and discovered that gardening wouldn’t be so easy—especially on a plot of land north of town carved out of the sagebrush.
Moreover, it wasn’t long before Lily discovered her decades of successful baking would also suffer. Oregon was considerably lower in elevation than her Wyoming home, and she struggled with her time-tested recipes. Needless to say, she had to make all kinds of adjustments along the way to prevent her cakes from collapse or to make her bread rise.
The point is: Even though Lily faced a new challenge, she had been baking for years. She was well acquainted with kitchens and stoves; she knew her ingredients and which pans to use. She’d long since learned the finer points of stirring, folding and whipping.
I’m guessing that the folks at Pfizer, Moderna or Astra-Zeneca – or any of the other half dozen or so companies working on a vaccine for COVID-19 – have adopted this mantra. If they haven’t, they should.
Just as Lily knew a thing or two about baking long before her adventures in Wyoming, these researchers have been in the vaccine business long before COVID-19.
For many in our circle, the COVID-19 vaccine hasn’t been adequately tested to be safe enough for immunization—and they’re not alone. Journalist Jeffrey Kluger tackled the subject in a Jan. 5 article on Time.com titled “Why So Many Americans Still Mistrust the Covid-19 Vaccines.” Kluger shared a December survey by Pew Research Center that found 40% of Americans will “definitely not or probably not” get the COVID-19 vaccine when it’s made available to them. And one of the main reasons for hesitation is that the research to date isn’t sufficient to make it safe. While COVID-19 is called a “novel virus” for a reason and requires a novel approach to create a vaccine, the basic research has been around for some time.
Dr. Susan R. Weiss is a researcher at the Department of Microbiology, Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia. She discusses the field of human coronavirus disease research in a March 30, 2020, article for the Journal of Experimental Medicine titled “Forty years with coronaviruses.”
“This round of human coronavirus disease follows the appearance of the related lethal coronaviruses, SARS-CoV and MERS-CoV, in 2002 and 2012 respectively,” Weiss writes. “The emergence of SARS-CoV was the first time the general public, as well as many scientists, became aware of this group of viruses and its potential to cause lethal infections in humans … However, there is a long history of coronavirus research, starting as early as the 1930s, that has built a large knowledge base as well as technical tools for investigating these human pathogens.”
The research has been ongoing for decades. With vaccine trials of 43,661 volunteers for Pfizer and 30,000 for Moderna, investigators were able to prototype experimental vaccines more quickly. Ultimately, they received FDA emergency use authorization to vaccinate Americans … which we did last week with no side effects. When it’s offered, we urge you to do the same.
