The Park County commissioners’ delay in implementing fire and firework restrictions last week until after July 4th seemed to be a decision based on social .
Out of concern for the risk of forest fires and the overall dry conditions, commissioners did approve open fire and fireworks restrictions within the county. However, those didn’t start until July 5, ignoring the recommendation of the Park County Fire District.
After the decision Fire Marshal Sam Wilde put out a plea on Cody Classifieds asking citizens not to shoot off fireworks.
“This is a very unusual year, one like I have never seen in my 25-plus years in the fire service,” his post read. “We are in very high to extreme fire conditions which we don’t normally see until later in the summer if at all. The Forest Service, BLM, and nearly every other county in northern Wyoming have implemented fire restrictions due to the dry fuel conditions.”
As of last Thursday, Stage 1 fire restrictions were in place for the Shoshone National Forest, Yellowstone National Park and BLM land.
Nine other Wyoming counties also had similar restrictions already in place and three others were planning on restrictions by the end of last week.
Wilde said conditions this year have the potential to “grow out of control and beyond the capabilities of our forces. Is it worth burning down your neighbors property or God forbid threatening someone’s home or life?”
We know people can be stubborn about fireworks restrictions – and some commented at the meeting, feeling that on Independence Day they should be independent from such rules.
But delaying a ban so a few people could set sparks off across the landscape was irresponsible and we’re grateful nothing serious happened to put the lives of firefighters and others at risk.
As of yesterday, fire restrictions are now in place and include:
• Fires will only be allowed at residences and campsites, within a fire ring centered within a minimum of a 15-foot cleared radius. Trash or refuse fires can only be burned between the hours of 6 p.m. and 8 a.m.
• Charcoal fires within enclosed grills are permitted and use of acetylene cutting, electric arc welders and metal grinding are also allowed, but only in approved fire rings.
• Agricultural burns conducted on private lands are also allowed with the permission of the local fire department.
We hope everyone will heed the warnings and do their part to keep our skies smoke-free and our lands un-charred.
